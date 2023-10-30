Jason Voorhees Takes A Stab At The Comic Book Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Iconic movie legend Jason Voorhees to open comic book shop, launches newsletter and is holding a comic book bundle giveaway.

- Jason VoorheesCAMP CRYSTAL LAKE, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an unexpected turn of events that has left fans both startled and excited, iconic horror movie legend Jason Voorhees has announced that he is diving deep into the comic book industry. No, he's not looking for new victims - instead, he's acquired a comic book store and is on track to unveil his very own online shop, Voorhees Variants ."I've had some memorable encounters in my life, but nothing compares to the thrill of hunting down that elusive variant cover or a first-edition comic," Jason mentioned, his voice muffled beneath his iconic hockey mask. "Between my work at Camp Crystal Lake and the countless sequels, I've always found a quiet moment to indulge in my love for comic books. Now, I'm taking that passion to the next level."Voorhees Variants promises to offer a unique experience for comic enthusiasts. Apart from mainstream comics, the online store will have an exclusive section dedicated to horror-themed comics, limited editions, and rare finds. "Expect some spine-chilling exclusives," teased Voorhees, "that you won't find anywhere else."And the surprises don't stop there. To keep fans and collectors up-to-date with the latest in the comic book world, Jason is launching The Voorhees Voice, a newsletter that promises the sharpest insights into the industry. "It's a labor of love," Jason says.As if buying a comic store and launching a newsletter wasn't ambitious enough, Voorhees has more up his ripped sleeves. He's celebrating the launch of Voorhees Variants and The Voorhees Voice with a massive comic book and collectibles giveaway contest. Participants will have a chance to win a bundle of comic books. Both graded and raw. From Silver and Bronze ages, Modern Books and even Funko! Pops. And of course, some will be horror-inspired gems. "I've always been about giving back," Jason remarks with a hint of irony, "and this time, it won't be in screams."For those brave enough to venture, further details of the contest will be exclusively available to subscribers of The Voorhees Voice.The comic book community has buzzed with excitement and a touch of disbelief. Fans, competitors, and even some would-be victims have expressed their support and curiosity. "It's a bold move," says one long-time comic book dealer, "but if there's one thing we've learned about Jason, he always makes a lasting impression."Voorhees Variants is set to be fully online in January, and rumor has it there will be random pop up and claim sales in the meantime. As for the physical store Voorhees has acquired, its location remains a secret. Some say it's hidden deep within the woods near Camp Crystal Lake. Only time will tell.For media inquiries or to schedule an interview (at your own risk), please contact:

