ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Physicians Realty Trust

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK ). Stockholders will receive 0.674 shares of Healthpeak Properties common stock for each share of Physicians Realty Trust stock that they hold. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

If you are a stockholder of Physicians Realty Trust and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: /. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).



