Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. Announces June 30, 2023 Year End Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the release of its annual financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2023, including the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 (the " Financial Statements "), management discussion and analysis for the six month period ended June 30, 2023 (the " MD&A "), and Forms 51- 101F1, F2 and F3.
This news release summarizes information contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A and should not be considered a substitute for reading these full disclosure documents, and the Forms 51-101F1, F2 and F3, which are available on SEDAR+ at .
In accordance with the Corporation's change of year-end from December 31 to June 30 that was approved by the board of directors of the Corporation on August 25, 2023, the Financial Statements and MD&A provide a comparison of the financial performance of the Corporation for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 to the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022. The Corporation has requested approval of the change of year-end from the Canada Revenue Agency, however such approval is still pending.
CSRI is a natural resources company focused on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(all amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
| June 30,
2023
| December 31,
2022
|
|
| (6 months)
| (12 months)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average sales volumes of natural gas (mcf/d)
|
|
| 1,009
|
|
|
| 1,760
|
| Average sales price of natural gas ($/mcf)
|
| $
| 2.58
|
|
| $
| 2.60
|
| Petroleum and natural gas sales
|
| $
| 400,783
|
|
| $
| 283,942
|
| Operating netback
|
| $
| (366,625
| )
|
| $
| (366,625
| )
| Cash flow from operating activities
|
| $
| (303,502
| )
|
| $
| (1,332,214
| )
| Earnings (loss) and comprehensive loss
|
| $
| (1,112,140
| )
|
| $
| (1,825,952
| )
| - per share basic and diluted
|
| $
| (0.00
| )
|
| $
| (0.01
| )
| Capital expenditures
|
| $
| 81,999
|
|
| $
| 317,928
|
|
|
|
| June 30,
2023
|
|
| December 31,
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Working capital
|
| $
| 123,980
|
| $
| 259,569
| Total assets
|
| $
| 39,267,518
|
| $
| 39,274,443
| Total debt
|
| $
| -
|
| $
| -
| Shareholders' capital
|
| $
| 36,429,424
|
| $
| 36,512,423
| Number of common shares outstanding
|
|
| 278,177,583
|
|
| 268,177,583
|
Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR+ at .
On behalf of the Board of Directors
CANADIAN SPIRIT RESOURCES INC.
"Louisa DeCarlo"
President and Chief Executive Officer
MENAFN30102023004107003653ID1107339211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.