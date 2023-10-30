Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report For Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Mesoblast Chief Executive Silviu Itescu said:“During the period we had a very productive meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has allowed us to establish the path forward for potential pediatric and adult approvals of Ryoncil® (remestemcel-L) in steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD).”

Dr Itescu added:“I am very confident that the cost reduction strategies we have implemented, together with operational streamlining and access to additional sources of capital, will facilitate the balance sheet strength needed to complete our Phase 3 programs for adults with SR-aGVHD and for chronic inflammatory low back pain through to product approvals and commercialization.”

At the Type A meeting in September, Mesoblast presented clinical data indicating that treatment with the improved RYONCIL product version of remestemcel-L, manufactured using the current process inspected by FDA, resulted in consistently high survival rates in children with SR-aGVHD, whether using product made for the Phase 3 clinical trial MSB-GVHD001 between 2015-2018 or made with the validated manufacturing process proposed for commercial release and used under Emergency Investigational New Drug (EIND) protocol through 2023. Mesoblast believes that the totality of these clinical studies, together with additional data using the IL-2R alpha inhibition potency assay in place during the pediatric Phase 3 trial, will both support approval for the pediatric indication and provide a link between the RYONCIL product that was used in the pediatric Phase 3 trial and available commercial inventory.

In its September 2023 draft guidance to industry for development of agents to treat aGVHD,1 the FDA stated that a marketing application in a population with refractory aGVHD where there are no available therapies might be supported by positive results from a single-arm trial. Mesoblast intends to commence a Phase 3 trial of RYONCIL in adults and adolescents, a market 5-fold larger than pediatric, who are refractory to both corticosteroids and a second line agent such as ruxolitinib, for whom there are no approved therapies. The trial is expected to be conducted by the Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinical Trials Network (BMT CTN), a body responsible for approximately 80% of all US transplants, at a fraction of the cost of a traditional contract research organization (CRO).

Management and the Board have undertaken a detailed review of expenditures and have put in place a plan that focuses on preservation of cash by implementing significant cost containment strategies and enacting substantial payroll reductions. We have already managed to reduce net operating cash usage over the past two years by 37%, and the cost containment that we have now put in place ensure that we will be operating in an even more fiscally prudent manner which is expected to reduce spend by a further 23% year on year.

These activities to preserve cash are complemented by initiatives currently underway to increase cash inflows which would by design enable us to prudently invest in our Phase 3 programs for SR-aGVHD and back pain. In this regard, we are working on corporate initiatives to strengthen our balance sheet, including royalty monetization and strategic partnerships to both access existing commercial distribution channels and supplement costs of development.

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was US$53.2 million, with net operating cash spend of US$14.2 million. We have implemented a cost containment plan to achieve a targeted 23% reduction (US$15 million) in projected FY2024 annual net operating cash spend compared with FY2023, which will be partially offset by investment in our Phase 3 programs for SR-aGVHD and CLBP.

Revenue from royalties on sales of TEMCELL® HS Inj.2 sold in Japan by our licensee for the quarter were US$1.6 million. On a constant currency basis, royalties on sales were US$1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a growth of 24% compared with US$1.4 million in the comparative quarter in FY2023.3

Fees to Non-Executive Directors were US$83,121, consulting payments to Non-Executive Directors were US$76,200 and salary payments to full-time Executive Directors were US$293,834, detailed in Item 6 of the Appendix 4C cash flow report for the quarter.4 From 1 August 2023, Non-Executive directors have voluntarily deferred 50% cash payment of their director fees and agreed to receive the remaining 50% of their fees in equity-based incentives and Executive Directors (our Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officers) have voluntarily reduced their base salaries for FY24 by 30% in lieu of accepting equity-based incentives.

