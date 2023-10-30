Sugarskinn All Natural Products Launches Ecozen Pure Bliss: A Relaxation Line For Stressed Teens And Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EvoZen Pure Bliss

Driftwood Pillow Mist

Alleviating the pressures of modern life with EcoZen Pure Bliss: Sugarskinn's new line for teens and families.

- Elizabeth Menegon,STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sugarskinn, a leading provider of all-natural wellness products, is excited to announce the launch of EcoZen Pure Bliss, a new line specifically designed to alleviate the stress faced by young people and families in today's fast-paced world.Elizabeth Menegon, the founder of Sugarskinn, recognized the need for relaxation products after conversations with friends who expressed concerns about the overwhelming pressures experienced by today's youth."Health and wellness products are constantly evolving," says Menegon. "With the realization that young people are spending excessive amounts of time on social media and the resulting lack of quality family time, I wanted to create a solution that promotes complete relaxation."EcoZen Pure Bliss offers a range of calming products, including "Driftwood", "TranquilTeen" and "Mom" You got this pillow mist. In addition, a limited edition lip balm packaged in bamboo container, "Serenity Soak" aqua crystals, made from sea salts from around the world infused with prickly pear essential oil. Additionally, Menegon recommends trying hand therapy hand balm for a truly blissful experience. Furthermore, we have created a face oil that is the perfect ending to the beginning of a restful night's sleep.Menegon emphasizes the importance of relaxation, stating, "Finding time to relax at night and achieve restful sleep is a top concern for many. EcoZen Pure Bliss products are designed to help individuals disconnect from the noise and find balance. It's never too early to learn how to manage stress, and EcoZen Pure Bliss provides the perfect sanctuary."EcoZen Pure Bliss products are currently available for purchase online at and will be available until January. Retail opportunities are also available for boutiques and spas looking to offer unique, one-of-a-kind products to their customers.

Elizabeth Menegon

Five Pennies Worldwide LLC

+1 203-505-3054

