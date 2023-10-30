Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet was briefed on the directives of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on reviewing living conditions of some Kuwaiti segments who are retired, and working in the private and public sectors.

KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that a sustainable and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the bi-state approach is the only way out of ongoing violence.

NEWYORK -- Kuwait called to support the Palestinian people right to choose, including the right for a comprehensive settlement in accordance with the two-state solution, international resolutions, mainly their rights for an independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem being its capital.

ISTANBUL -- An international meeting for Palestine and Gaza concluded in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and called for sending peacekeeping to the region in order to protect those 'wronged'.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's team snatched 29 medals in the Arab Weightlifting Championship for men and women, as well as male and female juniors that concluded earlier today. (end) mb