U.S. Airstrikes Hit Trucks On Syrian-Iraqi Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Oct 31 (NNN-SANA) – U.S. airstrikes hit truckloads of construction materials, on the Syrian-Iraqi border yesterday, media reports said.

According to the Lebanese al-Mayadeen TV, seven trucks transporting construction materials were targeted by U.S. bombings in eastern Syria, near the border with Iraq.

In response, 15 rockets were fired back, targeting a U.S. base in the al-Omar oil field, in the outskirts of Deir al-Zour, said the report.

Meanwhile, there were reports of explosions at a U.S. base in Syria's north-eastern Hasakah province on Sunday night.– NNN-SANA