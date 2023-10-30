Ukraine Is The Most Pro-Israeli Country In Europe - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky has highlighted the extensive backing that Israel has received in Ukraine since the start of the war against Hamas and praised government officials and Ukrainians for their unequivocal condemnation of Hamas.

That's according to Ynetnews , Ukrinform reports.

"We are collaborating with various members of the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, in an effort to advance a declaration that designates Hamas as a terrorist organization. Given the recent events and the fact that more than 20 Ukrainian citizens were among the casualties, with two Ukrainian citizens being held hostage, there is a strong possibility that Ukraine will decide to officially label Hamas and potentially Hezbollah as terrorist organizations," Brodsky said.

He also noted that Ukraine is among the few countries in Europe where there have been no major demonstrations in support of the Palestinians or Hamas. The ambassador said that Israel did not deny Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a visit and added that there was no official request from Ukraine regarding the visit.

Fake video: Ukrainians 'order' advertising against assistance to Israel

"Messages were sent to Ukraine that he is welcome to come to Israel at any time and I believe he will arrive soon. A date has not yet been set, but he is a welcome guest in Israel and I believe a visit is forthcoming," Brodsky said.

He said that Ukraine should understand why Israel did not provide military aid earlier and refused the request to provide an Iron Dome system.

"Today, they understand that we couldn't, and still can't, spare even one Iron Dome, as we need all our defense systems and interceptors for ourselves. From the outset of the war here in Ukraine, we have been emphasizing that we are sitting on a powder keg in the Middle East. If it wasn't evident enough to anyone in Ukraine before, it is certainly much clearer now," the ambassador said.

Brodsky also stated that he had received multiple requests from Ukrainians to provide assistance and come to Israel to help with treating wounded Israelis.

"It is important to understand that this is not a straightforward matter since Ukrainian men are unable to leave the country as they are engaged in an ongoing war effort of their own. However, I view these offers as a meaningful expression of support for the people of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7. Twenty-three Ukrainian citizens were killed in the attacks.