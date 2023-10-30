Frozen And Freeze Dried Pet Food Market To Grow By USD 2.47 Billion From 2022 To 2027- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen and freeze dried pet food market

is expected to grow by USD 2.47

billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

11.25% during the forecast period. Increasing pet health awareness is notably driving the frozen and freeze dried pet food market. However, factors such as problems in the cooling chain might result in health issues that may impede market growth. The market is segmented by distribution channels (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography

(North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen and Freeze Dried Pet Food Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the

offline segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

Food, department stores, retail outlets, and specialized animal care shops are also part of the offline channel. Offline stores are frequent places to buy fresh meat, fresh fruit, dairy products, delicatessens, baked goods, and other items. Moreover, customers can obtain information on the product before purchase from offline shops staffed by experts. The presence of individual brands in one place also enables buyers to compare and inspect their products on a physical level.

Geographical Market Analysis



North America

is estimated to

contribute

38%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

In countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico there is an increasing interest in pet ownership that affects markets in the region. Pet owners in countries, such as the US, are familiar with and closely monitor the quality and source of ingredients used for frozen freeze-dried, and dehydrated pet food. In addition, due to their industrial capacity to process and produce, in comparison with the rest of the region, the US and Canada make up the major markets for these products.

Company Insights



The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including

Bravo LLC, BrightPet Nutrition Group LLC, CanvasbackPets, Carnivora, Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Champion Petfoods LP, Doggie Dabbas Pvt Ltd., Fresh Is Best, Grandma Lucys LLC, MiracleCorp Products, Natural Pet Food Group, Natures Diet, Natures Menu Ltd., Northwest Naturals Raw Pet Food, NRG Plus Ltd., Primal Pet Foods Inc., RAWZ Natural Pet Food, Stella and Chewys LLC, Steves Real Food, and Wisconsin Freeze Dried

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by

Animal Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

