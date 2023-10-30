OP360's Inaugural Inter-Account Basketball Tournament In Cebu, Philippines: A Celebration Of Sportsmanship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inter-Account Basketball Tournament: Showcasing Sportsmanship, Teamwork, and Employee Engagement at OP360

- Joey Lucky JuntillaCEBU CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sportsmanship and teamwork were the stars of the show at the championship event of the Inter-Account Basketball Tournament. The tournament was organized by OP360 (OfficePartners360), a globally recognized challenger BPO company, for its teams in Cebu, Philippines.The OP360 Cebu Inter-Account Basketball Tournament, scheduled to take place on consecutive Saturdays starting in May 2023, served as the inaugural edition of a broader employee-driven intracompany sports initiative. This initiative aims to foster camaraderie among the workforce and promote holistic well-being. Thirteen teams, representing diverse accounts within OP360, ranging from Operations to Shared Services, exhibited their exceptional skills and remarkable teamwork throughout the tournament, creating an atmosphere of excitement and friendly competition.The championship match, held on September 9 at the Cebu Port Authority Gymnasium, witnessed an exhilarating showdown between Teams Wildcatman and Polido. Both teams displayed remarkable teamwork over the course of four quarters, but it was Wildcatman who emerged as the champions with a final score of 78 to 77.Reflecting on the hard-fought victory, Wildcatman captain Joey Lucky Juntilla, known for his exceptional leadership skills and unmatched determination, proudly accepted the highly esteemed title of season's Most Valuable Player. With dedication and countless hours of practice, Joey and his team mates' remarkable contributions to their success were undeniable. He expressed his gratitude to his exceptional team, consisting of talented individuals who consistently pushed the boundaries of their abilities in pursuit of excellence. Together, they overcame numerous challenges, displayed incredible teamwork, and showcased their unwavering passion for the game. The triumphant moment was a testament to their collective effort, reinforcing the bonds of camaraderie and leaving an indelible mark on the team's legacy.In addition to the tournament, the event highlighted an All-Star Game, where the top players showcased their exceptional skills. Leading the awarding ceremony and even taking part in the ceremonial shot was Tim Boylan, the CEO and Founder. As a former competitive basketball player himself, Boylan's active involvement heightened the excitement of the day.The tournament's success stands as a testament to OP360's unwavering dedication in fostering platforms that bring employees from various accounts together, cultivating a strong culture of teamwork within the company.About OP360OP360(OfficePartners360) was founded in 2006 with a relationships-first philosophy. As a proven challenger BPO, we deliver streamlined outsourcing solutions that reduce costs, improve service levels, and drive top-line performance for brands and businesses. With our incredible team, innovative technology, and progressive thought leadership, we continuously raise the bar for world-class customer experience. We are proud to be a fast-growing global workforce solutions provider for both medium-sized and large Fortune 500 companies.Our portfolio of 24/7/365 omnichannel experience services and solutions include inbound/outbound call center customer service, data center operations, outbound sales, accounting, technology support, application/web development, and back-office support. Our passion lies in enabling business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients. Every day, we are guided by our core values of acting with integrity and committing to our clients' success. Join us in driving exceptional results for our clients and making a positive impact in the outsourcing industry.

