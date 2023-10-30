Zionist Media Aims To Depict Palestinians As Terrorists In Western Outlets, Says Former FM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra) -- Former Foreign Minister Marwan Muasher stated that the Zionist media aims to depict Palestinians as "terrorists" in the Western media and that Hamas is a "terrorist organization" linked to all other terrorist groups.Speaking to a seminar entitled "Scenarios post-Al-Aqsa Flood" held Monday at the Jordan Press Association (JPA) building, Muasher lauded His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts, his prompt action since the beginning of the war and aggression, and his meetings to stop the war and support the peoples of Gaza and Palestine. He referred to Jordan's role in the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the war on Gaza."Media outlets' responsibility is to highlight the reality that there is an Israeli occupation that violates humanitarian standards. In dealing with Western public opinion, it is necessary to use the voice of reason and logic because, given the horrifying ways in which the Palestinian resistance has been distorted, the world is misled into sympathizing with the occupier and is completely unaware of the true nature of events in the Gaza Strip," Muasher added.He declared that Gaza has been imprisoned for 20 years and that the entire world has a duty to assist Palestine. He emphasized that the US attempted to lessen Arab-Israeli disputes through normalization agreements that made no mention of Palestine and only vaguely mentioned peace or the notion of land for peace.In order to foster a new environment in the region that will facilitate future negotiations with the Palestinian side, he pointed out that the occupying entity is reducing the Arab-Israeli issue to Arab normalization agreements with other nations in the region. In light of these normalization accords, he reasoned that this entity does not perceive a need to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians because relevant parties have been replaced by others who are unrelated to the issue.Muasher emphasized that the world has begun to recognize what is happening in Palestine and Gaza, as well as to comprehend the reality of this entity, especially since the occupying entity does not want a Palestinian majority or a Palestinian state, leaving it with only one option: displacement.He underlined that the occupying entity portrays Jordanian and Egyptian positions in front of the West as inhumane, closing borders to Palestinians, in addition to the fact that Netanyahu has an interest in prolonging the war, as this prolongs his political life, whereas his fate is the isolation like other politicians.Rakan Al-Saayda, the JPA president, for his part, underscored the importance of maintaining Jordan's internal front's solidity against the Zionist enemy's attempts to target all fronts supporting Gaza with rumors and campaigns targeting the Jordanian national fabric.He urged fellow journalists to join the JPA's solidarity stand on Wednesday, in solidarity with the brothers in Gaza, and to convey the voice of journalists and their outrage and condemnation of the war on Gaza.The dialogue session included a discussion about the ongoing Israeli violations in Gaza and the aggression's impacts.