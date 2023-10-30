Betterinvestingtm Magazine Update On Gentex Corp. And Ares Capital Corp.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TROY, Mich., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of

BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Gentex Corp . (NASDAQ:GNTX ) as its "Stock to Study" and Ares Capital Corp . (NASDAQ: ARCC ) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January 2024 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"During times like these, discipline is paramount. Controlling one's emotions and focusing on the fundamentals is essential. Staying on the sideline is not a winning move. Avoid acting irrationally when investing," said Ken

Zendel, CEO of National Association of Investors Corp. (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Committee members are Lauren Adams, CFA; Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases. Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvestingTM, a national

501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization,

has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as

the National Association of InvestorsTM

(NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting

provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors.

BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America,

teach

the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs.

