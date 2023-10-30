Government's Task To Ensure All Seized Russian Assets Work Toward Rebuilding Ukraine - PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine held a working meeting on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, noting that Ukraine has sealed the support of a number of partners who are preparing relevant decisions on seizure on their soil.

The head of government reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"I held a meeting regarding the confiscation of frozen Russian assets with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, and President's Office. In October in Marrakesh, the G7 finance ministers reaffirmed their commitment to keep Russian assets frozen until the Russian Federation compensates for the losses inflicted on our country. We are closely coordinating this work with the Group of Seven countries in order to attract this resource for the reconstruction and development of Ukraine. The principle 'Aggressor pays for destruction' should become key in the future security system and form the basis of the International Compensation Mechanism," Shmyhal emphasized.

The prime minister also said he had heard the report of Ministry of Justice officials on the progress in this regard, noting support from a number of partner states.

"Our task is to direct all frozen Russian assets toward the restoration of Ukraine," Shmyhal emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 19, the upper house of the Canadian Parliament started considering the bill on the confiscation of sovereign assets of violator states, including Russia.