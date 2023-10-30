Russians Attack Nikopol With Kamikaze Drones, Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with seven kamikaze drones and artillery on Monday, causing destruction.

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked the Nikopol district six times throughout the day. They directed seven kamikaze drones toward the district center and shelled it with artillery. The Myrove and Marhanets communities also came under fire," he wrote.

The attack on Nikopol damaged 18 private residential buildings, a high-rise building, 12 outbuildings, a shop, a religious institution, two cars, three gas pipelines, solar panels, three power lines and fences. People were not injured.