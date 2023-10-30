UK Will Never Let World Forget About Support For Ukraine - Shapps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will never let the world forget its urgent need to support Ukraine, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin hoping this will happen.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps announced this on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"Putin is hoping the world forgets the urgent need to support Ukraine. The UK will never let that happen," he wrote.

According to Shapps, Britain will deliver more military support and bring its allies together to get Ukraine what it needs to win.

He noted that this was his message today for Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

