U.S. Would Welcome China's Constructive Efforts For Peace In Ukraine - State Dept

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was discussed in meetings with China's top diplomat Wang Yi during his visit to Washington last week, and the United States made clear that it would welcome China's productive role in bringing peace to Ukraine.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a press briefing in Washington on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In his meetings with Wang Yi on Thursday and Friday, the Secretary [of State Antony Blinken] did raise the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine and made clear that if China wants to play a productive path forward, we would welcome China doing so," Miller said.

He also recalled that Ukraine, for its part, had also said publicly that it would welcome China playing a constructive role.