(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin has transferred an agglomeration of the Luhansk region's temporarily occupied towns, such as Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk and Rubizhne, under the full control of its subordinate entity, the Republic of Tatarstan.

The relevant statement was made by the National Resistance Center , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A delegation from the Republic of Tatarstan, headed by Prime Minister Alexei Yesoshin, made an illegal visit to the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region. They paid particular attention to the town of Lysychansk. This is because the Kremlin has placed the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk-Rubizhne agglomeration under the full control of its subordinate entity, the Republic of Tatarstan,” the report states.

The delegation announced the implementation of projects intended to demonstrate 'infrastructure restoration' in the region. In addition, local occupation authorities are providing workers from Tatarstan with accommodation in the houses that were recognized by the invaders as 'abandoned'.

According to the data from the National Resistance Center, about 200 children were taken from the Luhansk region to Zarechye Camp in Tatarstan during October 2023. Along with activities aimed at changing their national identity, a digital competition (a combination of virtual gaming environments and real physical games) was held. These children are likely to be recruited for drone control units on the battlefield in the future.

Photo: donbassos