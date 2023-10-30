               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Income From Tourism In Uzbekistan Amounted To $1.72 Billion


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan was ranked fourth in the list of 20 rapidly developing countries in the field of tourism published by UNWTO, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

Recently, an article entitled“Uzbekistan is implementing large-scale reforms to include the country on the world tourist map” was published on the website of the popular newspaper“Sado” of Saudi Arabia.

As the Saudi newspaper reported, the average stay of tourists in Uzbekistan is 4-5 days. This has increased by 1.5 times compared to 2019 (2-3 days). In 2017, each foreign tourist spent an average of $197 in the republic. This indicator has reached $400 in 2023, and the amount of income from the tourism industry during the 9 months of 2023 was $1.72 billion.

“Uzbekistan was ranked fourth in the list of 20 fastest developing countries in the field of tourism published by the World Tourism Organization,” Sado wrote.

