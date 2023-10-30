Income From Tourism In Uzbekistan Amounted To $1.72 Billion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan was ranked fourth in the list of 20 rapidly
developing countries in the field of tourism published by UNWTO, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
Recently, an article entitled“Uzbekistan is implementing
large-scale reforms to include the country on the world tourist
map” was published on the website of the popular newspaper“Sado”
of Saudi Arabia.
As the Saudi newspaper reported, the average stay of tourists in
Uzbekistan is 4-5 days. This has increased by 1.5 times compared to
2019 (2-3 days). In 2017, each foreign tourist spent an average of
$197 in the republic. This indicator has reached $400 in 2023, and
the amount of income from the tourism industry during the 9 months
of 2023 was $1.72 billion.
“Uzbekistan was ranked fourth in the list of 20 fastest
developing countries in the field of tourism published by the World
Tourism Organization,” Sado wrote.
MENAFN30102023000195011045ID1107338781
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.