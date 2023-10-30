Lonna Zwerenz Unveils The Two

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Endurance in life's trials necessitates an incredible wellspring of willpower. It's a relentless determination that propels individuals through adversity, from personal hardships to external challenges. It's the resolve to persevere, adapt, and ultimately thrive-a testament to the indomitable human spirit forging a path through life's tumultuous terrain.

Lonna Zwerenz presents a gripping and emotionally charged story--a remarkable book that offers an unflinching look into the depths of adversity, the pursuit of light in the darkest moments, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

In the first installment of "Nevermind the Darkness ," Lonna Zwerenz shares her courageous journey through the harrowing challenges of her life. She opens her heart to the reader, revealing a reality marred by mental illness, sexual abuse, and drug abuse. With raw honesty, she details her struggle to find her way out of this seemingly endless darkness and discover the good within it.

The narrative takes us through her life, illustrating how such traumatic experiences can profoundly affect one's everyday life and the ability to adapt to what many consider average daily functions. Throughout the darkness, Lonna's unwavering spirit and the love and support of her family become the guiding beacons of hope.

Below is a snippet from a review of Book 1 on Goodreads :

“Everyone who is up for a life-changing, emotional book should read this. It changes your perspective, and it shows you the true depth of human hope, strength and determination. It illuminates how society, and the people we surround ourselves with, influence us, whether for the better or worse.”

In "Nevermind the Darkness II ," Lonna Zwerenz continues her gut-wrenching journey, delving deeper into her life's tumultuous events, which include murder and suicide. With an indomitable will to grow and thrive, she refuses to let her past traumas define her. She recounts her story in first person, offering an intimate and unfiltered glimpse into the turmoil of her life and her relentless efforts to rise above it.

This narrative challenges the essence of resilience as the author navigates her way out of the abyss. Despite the mind-blowing experiences she has faced since birth, she remains committed to moving forward, offering a message of hope and solidarity to all who have faced their darkness.

"Nevermind the Darkness" is a testament to the human spirit's capacity to endure and overcome the most harrowing circumstances. Lonna Zwerenz's story is a powerful reminder that even in the bleakest moments, one can find beauty in life, and hope is a guiding light that can lead us toward a brighter tomorrow.

Nevermind the Darkness I and II are now available, inviting readers to immerse themselves in an inspirational and deeply moving narrative. Get your copies today from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online platforms.

About the Author:

Her name is Lonna Zwerenz, and she is 48 years old. A married mother of two adult children and two grandchildren, her passion lies in the world of dog grooming. On the side, she pursues a career as a graphic designer. In her spare moments, she revels in creating freehand works of art. Lonna's heart is most content when she's with her beloved grandkids, and she seizes every opportunity to spend time with them.