Saudi FM Tackles Unrest In Gaza With EU High Rep.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held a phone call on Monday with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and tackled the latest developments in Gaza Strip, amid ongoing Israeli military escalation.

A statement by the foreign ministry said bin Farhan received the phone call from Borrell, and the two discussed the importance of a ceasefire and an end to all types of military action, and the return to the peace process.

The statement also noted that bin Farhan received earlier a phone call as well from France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

The two ministers discussed the importance of enabling humanitarian organizations and necessary and urgent aid to Gaza Strip. (end)

