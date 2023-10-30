               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar's Amir, Italy's Pres., Discuss Situation In Palestine


10/30/2023 7:12:22 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed Monday the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, in addition to bilateral relations, and the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.
During a telephone conversation received by Sheikh Tamim, the Italian leader thanked Sheikh Tamim for Qatar's diplomatic efforts made regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, Qatar's Amiri Diwan said in a statement. (end)
