EU's Borrell Discusses Dire Situation In Gaza With UNRWA Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell Monday said he discussed with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini "the dire situation in Gaza and the increasing need for support".

"More humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a EU top priority, starting with additional 10 million euro (USD 10.6 million) to UNRWA, as requested by the European Parliament," said Borrell on his x (former twitter) message this evening.

"The conditions on the ground are worsening, violence is spiralling too in the West Bank," he warned. (end)

