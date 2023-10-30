EU's Borrell Discusses Dire Situation In Gaza With UNRWA Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell Monday said he discussed with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini "the dire situation in Gaza and the increasing need for support".
"More humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a EU top priority, starting with additional 10 million euro (USD 10.6 million) to UNRWA, as requested by the European Parliament," said Borrell on his x (former twitter) message this evening.
"The conditions on the ground are worsening, violence is spiralling too in the West Bank," he warned. (end)
nk
MENAFN30102023000071011013ID1107338736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.