Washington Firm On Restoring Communications Network In Gaza - Miller

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- US State Department Spokesman, Mathew Miller said Monday that they made it "clear to the Government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks needed to be restored."

"Maintaining these channels is not just about connectivity. It is about ensuring that vital information flows, humanitarian coordination continues, and families can stay in touch," Miller added.

"We are also making progress on ensuring the delivery of essential fuel supplies fuel is essential to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the desalinization of water and the provision of medical care and we want to see it provided for those purposes as soon as possible," Miller said.

"So there are two things with respect to water one the delivery of water through Rafa and part of that is increasing the number of trucks and two is getting more like, you know, bottles of, I don't know if it's bottles cattle, but that's one way to provision while the other is though is the other is to is to make sure the water lines into Gaza are turned back on. We've had one turned on already," Miller added.

"We have agreement to turn another water line back on into Gaza. There are issues with parts of that line actually being damaged.

We are working to restore those water lines to ensure that they can deliver water who was who was working, we consistently and unequivocally condemn all acts of terrorism and violence," Miller said.

"In the targeting of civilians, including the recent attacks by Israeli extremist settlers and in the West Bank, Israel must take measures to protect Palestinians from such attacks, and to hold accountable any settlers who carry out attacks, as well as any members of the Israeli Defense Forces who stand by or failed to intervene when these attacks occur," Miller said.

"I will just say that we have made clear privately to the Israeli government, and publicly that these attacks are unacceptable, they need to stop and those responsible need to be held accountable," Miller added.

"We believe that the people of Gaza want to stay in Gaza.

"That's what we've consistently heard from Palestinian leadership and others in the region and we believe that they have the right to do so," Miller said.

"I don't think that we could be any more clear about our position on this question. You saw the President speak to it yesterday that he opposes the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," Miller added.

"You saw the Secretary of State when he was in the region when he saw that said that this question is a non starter, we have had to make clear when you have regional instability, like we have here, we have to make reasonable planning expectations for the possibility of refugees.

But we have made quite clear that our position is that Palestinians deserve the right to stay on Palestinian land," Miller noted. (end)

