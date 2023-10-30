Kuwait Calls For Supporting Palestinians Rights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday called to support the Palestinian people right to choose, including the right for a comprehensive settlement in accordance with the two-state solution, international resolutions, mainly their rights for an independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem being its capital.

The statement was revealed by the Kuwaiti UN delegation delivered by Diplomatic attache Shahad Al-Munifi ahead of the Third Committee of the General Assembly under the topic "hate speech".

Al-Munifi added, "It is difficult for us to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, while the occupying Israel entity continues to direct systematic hate speech against the Palestinian people, describing them as less human and more savage ... not as people with rights who stand by all international legal laws and norms."

While adding that we are witnessing a "humanitarian catastrophe primarily as a result of what the brotherly Palestinian people suffer from continues aggression by the Israeli occupation forces and the deprivation of their human and basic rights", reassuring Kuwait's stance towards the Palestinian case.

She also pointed out the world today is in dire need to expand the culture of peace and forgiveness between religions, stressing that the manifestation of Islamophobia ignites the essence of hate and hostility between people.

Al-Munifi also voiced restlessness for the possibility of such actions being repeated to say, "Lately we have witnessed a noticeable increase of deliberate and public acts of religious hatred, represented by the repeated desecration of the Holy Quran" and exercised under the right of freedom of expression.

In closing, she stated Kuwait believes in the necessity of respecting human beings without any kind of discrimination as all acts of misleading or false information come at a cost.

She also called on the people of Kuwait to take serious action to halt such acts of religious hatred and extremist groups who aim "to terrorize the voice of truth and force it to remain silent." (end)

