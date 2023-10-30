Int'l Dignitaries Call For Sending Peacekeeping To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- An international meeting for Palestine and Gaza concluded Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and called for sending peacekeeping to the region in order to protect those 'wronged'.

The conferees issued a final communique, read out by Ali Erbas, president of Directorate of Religious Affairs, at the end of the meeting held through a video communication technology that featured more than 200 religious dignitaries from 92 countries all over the world.

The occupying Israeli entity continued targeting Gaza through its attacks, which lack all humanitarian, moral and legal rules, the communique said.

It referred to the blockade imposed on the Gazans several years ago that prevents them from obtaining basic needs, in addition to the targeting of religious, educational and health facilities without any discrimination at all.

The conferees condemned the genocide committed by the Israeli system in Gaza in order to achieve its Zionist hopes, slamming the silence of the Western countries towards these crimes.

Palestine and Gaza are religious territories, it said, calling for an immediate halt of Israeli's attacks on the Strip and Palestinians in general.

The communique stressed the categorical rejection of displacing Palestinians from their homes, saying that supporting the steadfastness of Palestinians in the face of Israel is a "religious responsibility" of every Muslim.

It called on international organizations, including the UN and the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) to take swiftly an action as soon as possible to stop the "genocide" committed by the occupation in Gaza.

In addition, it also called for continuing demonstrations all over the world in solidarity with Palestine to denounce the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The communique demanded humanitarian passages for Gaza and taking all measures required to admit those wounded to nearby hospitals.

Since 24 days, the Israeli occupation forces have been launching intensively air strikes on residential neighborhoods in the besieged Strip that resulted in the martyrdom of 8,306 Palestinians, including 3,467 children and 2,136 women, according to Palestine health authorities. (end)

