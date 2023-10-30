The Beetaloo Gas Field Is A Climate Bomb. How Did CSIRO Modelling Make It Look Otherwise?

Author: Bill Hare

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Even as Australia braces for a summer of projected extreme heatwaves and bushfires amid the intensifying climate crisis, the fossil gas industry is gearing up for a truly enormous new fracking project in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Basin.

