Pet Treats Market Size To Increase By USD 9.10 Billion Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Pet Treats Market

size is expected to grow by USD 9.10 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of

6.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market research analysis. Growing demand for organic pet foods is notably driving the pet treats market. However,

factor such as increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Dog, Cat, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Treats Market 2024-2028

Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Offline distribution channels for pet treats primarily encompass traditional physical retail stores. These include supermarkets, grocery stores, pet specialty shops, and veterinary clinics, all of which have dedicated sections for pet products, including treats. These offline channels are valued by consumers for the trust they instill, thanks to well-informed staff who can offer guidance on product selection. Moreover, they cater to pet owners who prefer the convenience of in-person shopping, allowing them to personally examine and choose products.

Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis

North America is anticipated to contribute a substantial growth, accounting for 40% of the global pet treats market's growth during the forecast period.

A growing number of pet owners consider their pets as integral family members and are willing to invest in top-tier, nourishing, and gourmet treats for their beloved furry friends. This inclination towards treating pets like family members fuels the expansion of premium and specialized pet treats.

Pet Treats Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The pet treats market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Addiction Pet FoodsArden GrangeAssisi Pet Care Ltd.Canine IndiaColgate Palmolive Co.General Mills Inc.heristo aktiengesellschaftMars Inc.Nestle SANulo Pet FoodPlato Pet TreatsPPN Ltd. PartnershipPrimal Pet Foods Inc.Schell and Kampeter Inc.Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.The J.M Smucker Co.Unicharm Corp.Vegeco LtdWellness Pet Co. Inc.Wiggles

Addiction Pet Foods:

The company offers pet treats such as Meaty bites treats which is soft and flavorful that enhances formulation and provides better nutrition.

Arden Grange:

The company offers pet treats such as Arden Grange tasty liver treats, Arden Grange crunchy bites with fresh lamb 225g, and Arden Grange crunchy bites with fresh chicken 225g.

Assisi Pet Care Ltd.:

The company offers pet treats such as Pet munchies chicken and cheese dog treats 100g, Pet munchies chicken dog training treats 50g under the brand Pet Munchies.

