Blood Bank Refrigerators Market Size In The US To Grow By USD 133.85 Million From 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood bank refrigerators market size in US

is expected to grow by

USD 133.85 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a CAGR of

6.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic centers, stand-alone blood bank centers, and others), product (standard electric refrigerators, solar-powered refrigerators, and ice-lined refrigerators), type (common indoor blood bank refrigerators and transport blood bank refrigerators).

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Blood Bank Refrigerators Market in US 2024-2028

Continue Reading

Company Profile:

Azenta Inc., Biobase Biodusty Shandong Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Eppendorf SE, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Helmer Scientific Inc., LabRepCo LLC, PHC Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Azenta Inc.:

The company offers blood bank refrigerators such as BS1, B131, B291 and B381 through its subsidiary B Medical System Sarl.



To gain access to more company

profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market In the US: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the

hospitals and diagnostic centers segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The hospital sector has been growing unfailingly owing to the rising need to deliver medical support to people. Further, with an upsurge in their number and the convenience provided by them, hospitals are expanding their services related to medical care.





Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018

to 2022"- Technavio

Blood Bank Refrigerators Market In US: Driver & Trend:

Driver-





Rise in the number of road accidents and sport injuries

Increase in cancer incidence Demand for blood banks

Demand for blood banks is the key factor driving market growth.

Blood banks notice a massive inflow of blood units from blood donations and outflow of blood units to hospitals and further end-users on a daily basis, thus making it essential for them to have cold storage solutions such as blood bank refrigerators. Therefore, the increasing demand for blood banks will propel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Trend-



The growing incorporation of additional features in blood bank refrigerators is the primary trend shaping market growth. Download the sample report to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The

Blood Screening Market

size is estimated to grow

by

USD 1,176.02 million

at a

CAGR of 7.42%

between 2022 and 2027.

The

global blood-grouping reagents market

size is estimated to grow by

USD 456.95 million

at a

CAGR of 7.73%

between 2022 and 2027.



What are the key data covered in this blood bank refrigerators market in US report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

blood bank refrigerators market in the US between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the blood bank refrigerators market in US size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the blood bank refrigerators market in US companies.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product



8

Market Segmentation by Type

9 Customer Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio