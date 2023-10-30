The Freedom Group Commits Nearly $1 Million In Investments To Local Stillwater RV Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRADFORD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Freedom Group, a dedicated family-first business committed to building better communities will commit nearly $1 million to improve the 50+ year old campsite.“The future of Stillwater RV Park is bright as we look to make this location the premier camping destination in Ohio,” said Chelsea Culbreth, COO.“Our campers will have cleaner water, an updated bathhouse and more amenities to enjoy than ever before!”The Freedom Group's budget for this project, to start in the 2023 off-season, will include major infrastructure improvements including upgraded 30-50 amp conversions, a brand new community office, pickleball and corn hole courts, an upgraded swimming pool, and renovations to the bathhouse and laundry facility with new equipment, among other community clean up projects and amenities.“We recognized Stillwater RV Park as a hidden gem with enormous potential with the beautiful artesian well,” said Kevin Barnett, CEO.“We can't wait to see the ways current and new campers will enjoy all of the hard work and investment we are putting into this one-of-a-kind RV park.”Central to The Freedom Group's philosophy is the concept of a "Community Redefined." Through surveys, social media engagement, and direct feedback, residents will have an active role in shaping the future of their vacation community. Improvements will also be made to the communications between park management and guests. Stillwater RV Park will now have a website with 24/7 live chat, easy-to-use forms as well as standard email and phone with text messaging capabilities. The website allows campers to make online payments, schedule tours, and manage their account.Cost increases can be expected and current guests with active leases will experience a seamless transition. Personalized meetings have been initiated to ensure every resident is informed and comfortable with the upcoming changes and pay range options based on location of the park.For more information, to schedule a tour, visit StillwaterRVPark or email us at .

