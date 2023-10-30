TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend Of $0.18 Per Common Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.18 on each common share outstanding. This dividend is payable on December
1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November
17, 2023.
TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.
For the results of the quarter ended September About TMX Group (TSX-X)
30, 2023 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: .
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include
Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and
Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .
