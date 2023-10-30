Coherus Biosciences To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 6, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2023, Coherus' management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



Conference Call Information

When: Monday, November 6, 2023, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:

Webcast:

A press release containing the third quarter financial results and related materials will be available at prior to the start of the conference call. Please also review our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which will be available at and available via EDGAR on the SEC's website at on November 6, 2023 for more information about our third quarter financial results.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the Coherus website at .

Coherus Contact Information:

Jodi Sievers

VP, Corporate Communications



