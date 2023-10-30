CORE Pickleball Launches Online Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Outdoor Pickleball Balls

Pickleball Paddle

Regulation Pickleball Net

Elevating Player Experiences On and Off the Court

ESSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CORE Pickleball, a leading provider of pickleball equipment, has announced the launch of their online store. The store offers a wide variety of products, including balls , paddles , nets , apparel, and other accessories.

"We are excited to launch our online store and provide our customers with a convenient way to purchase our products," said CORE Pickleball Owner, J. Pollack. "We offer a wide variety of products that are sure to meet the needs of any pickleball player, whether they are just starting out or are a seasoned pro."

The online store offers a secure checkout process and free shipping on orders over $50. CORE Pickleball is committed to providing the best possible shopping experience for their customers.

"We want our customers to be able to shop with confidence, knowing that they are getting the best possible products and service," said Pollack. "Our online store offers a convenient way to shop, and we are always available to answer any questions that our customers may have."

For more information about CORE Pickleball and their online store, please visit their website at .

J. Pollack

CORE Pickleball LLC

+1 267-753-9050



