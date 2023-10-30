Seattle College Expotm To Award Thousands Of Dollars To Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 6th annual event provides students access to funding and institutions of higher learning.

- Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEOSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 6th Annual Seattle Black College ExpoTM hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Rainier Beach High School, 8815 Seward Park Avenue, South Seattle, WA 98118. At the free event, students will have access to 50+ colleges, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and a diverse range of other educational institutions.To support and connect with students in the Seattle/Pacific Northwest area, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) has partnered with Seattle Public Schools and surrounding districts to help increase the“college going rate” among Seattle area teens.Students will have an opportunity to be accepted on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, adult learners interested in higher education opportunities are also encouraged to attend. NCRF also warmly welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to take part in these enriching experiences dedicated to expanding access to college and careers.“It's great to be back in Seattle to help students in the Northwest continue on their educational paths and hone their career goals. We are truly grateful for the many partners committed to our shared goal of awarding scholarships onsite and changing lives,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. Theresa Price.The expo is from 10 am – 2:30 pm and the After Show from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm features a Step Show and“Dance Off” hosted by NCRF's celebrity ambassadors. In addition to being connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Why Attend an HBCU, 411 for the Student Athlete, Careers in Gaming/eSports, How to Start a Business and The Power of Your Voice-The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community and more.NCRF is grateful for the support of our valued sponsors Active Minds, University of La Verne, US Army ROTC, CAS Actuary Society, and Foundation Clothing Co.For free registration visit: or call 877-427-4100.Subscribe to NCRF's YouTube Channel today at: .About the Black College ExpoTMBlack College ExpoTM (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF's vision is to close the gaps in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

