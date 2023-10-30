SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MERRIAM, Kan., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol:

SEB), with offices at 9000

West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three- and nine-months ended September

30,

2023 and October

1,

2022, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.









Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September

30,

October

1,

September

30,

October

1,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

$ 2,388

$ 2,895

$ 7,280

$ 8,577

Operating income (loss)

$ 67

$ 155

$ -

$ 493

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 126

$ 146

$ 162

$ 357





























Earnings per common share

$ 108.55

$ 125.78

$ 139.56

$ 307.55

Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 6.75

$ 6.75



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at .

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of

$2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2023.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation