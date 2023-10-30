Sports Nutrition Market In Brazil To Increase By USD 312.23 Million Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sports Nutrition Market in Brazil 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the post-workout segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased awareness regarding the benefits of sports nutrition in overcoming issues caused during the workout, such as dehydration is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the main objective of post-workout sports nutrition is to support the body's recovery by supplying essential nutrients to replenish those that have been lost during vigorous physical activity. Furthermore, carbohydrates are also added in post-workout nutrition supplement products as they help in the body's ability to replace energy used during the workout. Therefore, the increasing number of people participating in sports and other physical activities in Brazil due to rising awareness of the importance of physical health fuels the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth in Brazil during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The sports nutrition market in Brazil is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: Abbott Laboratories, BRG SUPLEMENTOS NUTRICIONAIS LTDA, Glanbia plc, Max Muscle Nutrition, MAX TITANIUM, MusclePharm, NCS Suplementos, and PepsiCo Inc.

