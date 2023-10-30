Seattle University's Family Business Institute To Conduct Workshop On AI Essentials For Family Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Everyday AI for Your Family Business will be held on November 2nd, 5-7 p.m., at Seattle University.

AI expert and ex-Amazon tech executive Trent Gillespie will lead the workshop Everyday AI for Your Family Business at Seattle University.

The Albers School of Business and Economics is housed in Seattle University's Pigott Building.

Industry expert and ex-Amazon tech executive Trent Gillespie will demystify world of AI and discuss practical applications for family businesses.

- Trent GillespieSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle University's Family Business Exchange (FBX) will host 'Everyday AI for Your Family Business', a workshop aiming to demystify the world of artificial intelligence and share practical applications for family businesses.The event takes place on Thursday, November 2nd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seattle University. The workshop is free and open to FBX members, their guests, and prospective members. Interested family businesses can sign up to attend on the event registration page .'Everyday AI for Your Family Business' will be led by Trent Gillespie, industry expert and former Amazon tech executive. Gillespie will discuss the essentials of AI that can redefine family business operations.“AI is reshaping the business landscape, and family-owned enterprises face unique stakes to preserve their company culture, legacy, and family heritage for future generations," said Gillespie. "Their leaders need to wisely approach AI with this in mind, and invest for long-term success instead of short-term gains or trends.”The event is supported by FBX Corporate Members Assured Partners, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Clark Nuber, Equinox Business Law Group, and Heritage Bank.About the Family Business Exchange (FBX)Seattle University's Family Business Exchange (FBX) is a community of Pacific Northwest family business owners who gather to engage in education, networking, and professional development tailored specifically to their needs. It is helmed by the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) housed in the Albers School of Business and Economics.FBX provides opportunities for families to address their unique challenges through relevant programming. It serves as a forum for information exchange with the goal of helping each member thrive through future generations. Areas of best practice that the group aims to shed more light on include family business succession planning, governance, and leadership development and growth, among others.The benefits of joining FBX include:. Quarterly seminars with leading experts in the field of family business. Monthly roundtable lunches in facilitated peer groups. An annual summer retreat in a fun, social setting where members dig into the most impactful and pressing topics facing family businesses. Seattle University President's Club membership which provides invitations to members-only university events and receptions, borrowing privileges at the university's Lemieux Library, and a complimentary parking pass during events and meetings. MBA project consulting where a team of Albers MBA students consult on projects at no cost. Law School clinics and resources where members work with students and professors at the Seattle University School of Law through free programs related to employment and mediation and dispute resolution. Members-only LinkedIn Group where members can share news, ask questions, and offer resources in an active online community. Logo placement on the FBX website, promotional materials, and event information. A bi-monthly FBX newsletter which shares group events and member newsFor more information about Seattle University's Family Business Exchange, visit the FBX website.About Trent GillespieTrent Gillespie has over 20 years of hands-on innovation and technical leadership experience, including almost nine years in senior leadership at Amazon. During his Amazon tenure, he managed the firm's global expansion efforts across all businesses and geographies, ensured Alexa's AI was both innovative and met global privacy expectations, and led the largest innovation and technology programs for Amazon's Last Mile Delivery Technology group.Gillespie now consults, speaks, and trains leaders and their companies on how to leverage AI and drive innovation for growth. He holds a Leadership Executive MBA degree from Seattle University. Learn more about Gillespie and his consulting services at d1innovation .

