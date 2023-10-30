28 Awards For Best Books, Short Films, Outstanding Achievement For Daniel P Quinn And Artsprunlimited, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Film Freeway announces 28 awards for Best Book, Outstanding Achievement or for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu) + Exits and Entrances on AuthorHouse

- D. GarrettNEWARK, NJ, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Film Freeway is proud to announce that Daniel P Quinn, Author has been awarded 28 awards for Best Book, Outstanding Achievement or for Newark, Italy and me (Lulu) + AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA on Lulu). Awards too for "organized labor" + Exits and Entrances on AuthorHouse from 8/20-10/23.We are so proud of Daniel and his accomplishments and we know that with your support, he will be able to continue his work and bring even more amazing books to the world.Please consider purchasing one of his books or donating to Fractured Atlas, a charity that supports artists and arts organizations. Your support is greatly appreciated!Daniel P Quinn, Author and Producer, received The Irish Institute; Short Play Awards He was a guest of Claudio Abbado at LaScala. Alumnus of Ramapo College of NJ; and The American University, in Washington, DC.Newark, Italy and me (Lulu) has won numerous Awards as a sceipt on Film Freeway in the last few months. Both reclamation of Family and heritage from Italy to Newark, and artists from Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France and beyond. Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future. Welcome to my Newark, Nevarca and the new old sod in New Jersey.More books:"Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond" (AuthorHouse) and "organized labor": Organized Labor, Poems with Grit and Passion, (AuthorHouse) "As a member of three labor unions, and I really enjoyed Daniel P Quinn's collection of poems, Organized Labor. Mr. Quinn's use of language and imagery paints a picture of an era that hardly exists anymore. His poems also touch on topics that we all face today in an ever-changing global society. If you like poems that are alive with truth and deep emotional observation, you will enjoy the poems of this man who sees the world in a highly unique fashion". Review by Davidson Garrett.Newark, Italy and me (Lulu) and AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu) are now on sale on the web at Lulu and by order at independent book stores.More From This SourceDaniel P Quinn is available for programs on LaScala, Off-Broadway& the Arts. ArtsPRunlimited, Inc.,Most recently, Daniel P Quinn offered a talk on 50 years of Cinema in Montclair from THE CARDINAL at the Wellmont Theatre to Stanley Kubrick's 2001 and, Olympia Dukakis' Whole Theatre for Montclair Film and Academy Award winne. He also appeared in two programs for the Oradell Libary on Edward Albee and Willaim Carlos Williams' PATERSON at Morris Museum; Paterson Mseum; and opened the 20199 season at the Williams Center, in Rutherford, NJ.Daniel P Quinn is also available for talks and books signings in 2024. Contact ArtsPRunlimited (973) 482-0747 for more details.We have worked with Fractured Atlas to raise funds in operating support for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc, since 2014. Here is our homepage;We won 71 Film Freeway Nominations, Selections, Awards and Certificates from 8/20-10/23. for 4 of Daniel P Quinn's bppks and two lof his short films.ArtsPRunlimited,Inc | 351 Broad St, B1702, Newark, NJ 07104

