TKO Motorsports Dominates GT America, Captures Championship Crown

Victory Road: The triumphant #101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, surrounded by the trophies of a winning season.

From Start to Finish: TKO Motorsports' Championship Journey and Unwavering Pursuit of Excellence in Motorsports.

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic achievement, TKO Motorsports emerged as Champions in the premier SRO3 category at Race 1 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, securing the coveted GT America powered by AWS Championship Title. This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to the relentless dedication and hard work of the entire TKO Motorsports team, marking a significant milestone in their racing journey.Behind the scenes, TKO Motorsports' exceptional engineers and crew played a pivotal role in their championship victory. Led by Owner & CEO Dave Traitel, TKO Motorsports' team in collaboration with the exceptional driving prowess of Memo Gidley in the #101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, devoted their relentless efforts to meticulously refine the vehicle. This meticulous attention to detail guaranteed peak performance from the car during pivotal moments in the championship race and throughout the entire season. The championship-clinching victory came after a journey spanning nine months and 18 races, where TKO Motorsports consistently demonstrated their commitment to excellence.During the race, TKO Motorsports' engineering staff demonstrated impeccable teamwork and strategy, leaving no room for error. Their expert analysis and real-time adjustments allowed the team to extend their lead to as much as ten seconds. Ultimately, #101 TKO Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3, piloted by Memo Gidley, crossed the finish line with a 2.648-second lead over the competition, solidifying their championship win. "This season with TKO Motorsports has been an incredible journey. To secure this championship is a testament to the entire team's dedication and resilience."Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Dave Traitel expressed his pride and gratitude for the entire TKO Motorsports engineering team/crew in conjunction with Flying Lizard Motorsports. He stated, "I am so grateful and proud of our entire TKO Motorsports team/crew and driver. Our engineering staff's dedication and expertise have been instrumental in this victory. Everyone has put in relentless effort and countless hours of hard work over the season to make this possible. We love what we do, but to win the championship really makes it all worth it!"As TKO Motorsports celebrates this historic victory, the team tantalizingly hinted at future plans and endeavors, keeping the surprises under wraps for now. "Just know that we will be back," Traitel cunningly shared. "Until next time..."

