NORTHERN CALIFORNIA BEATLES ROCK ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER “WHITE ALBUM” TOUR TO BENEFIT MUSIC EDUCATION

Beatles Rock Orchestra Northern California Tour

Northern California's only touring Beatles Rock Orchestra today announced tour celebrating the 55th Anniversary of the White Album to benefit music education

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Local Celebrities Bring Vocal Talents and Empire Digital Media Adds“Liquid Lights” and Live Cinema to PerformanceNorthern California's only touring Beatles Rock Orchestra, The Beatles Guitar Project, today announced their Northern California tour celebrating the 55th Anniversary of the White Album during Thanksgiving Week in NovemberThe tour will directly support local music scholarships and music education classes through the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy (501c3).The Beatles Guitar Project features a 40-piece rock orchestra, including a professional string section, brass & woodwinds; as well as vocalists, backing vocalists and guest vocalists who will join the tour. Featuring: Gabe Nelson (Cake) Kitty O'Neal (KFBK), Peter Petty, Mellissa & Rick Fulkerson, Anthony Tavianini, Darrin Baker and Greg Williams.Music scored and arranged by director Benjamin J McClara. Students of The Beatles Guitar Project will be featured and play with the professional Rock Orchestra.Contact: Ben McClara – (available for interviews)What: The Beatles Guitar Project Rock Orchestra Presents: 55th Anniversary of the WHITE ALBUMTOUR DATES:Sunday, November 19, 2023: SAN FRANCISCO7 – 9:30 PMThe Great Star Theater, 636 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94133Tickets Available for purchase through Event BriteTuesday, November 21, 2023: FOLSOM6:30 PM – 9:00 PM The Harris Center , 10 College Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630Tickets Available for purchase through The Harris CenterSaturday, November 25, 2023: ROHNERT PARK7:00 – 9:30 PM Spreckels Performing Arts Center5401 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park, CA 94928Tickets Available for purchase through SpreckelsSunday, November 26, 2023: GRASS VALLEY7 – 9:30 PM - The Center for the Arts314 W Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945Tickets Available for purchase through The Center for the ArtsDozens of professional musicians from Northern California have collaborated and come together tour after tour, in an effort to raise funding to support and advance music education through SPMA including The SPMA Guitar Project & the SPMA Scholarship Fund, which helps to bring music education and guitar programs to underserved schools in the greater Sacramento region.More about THE WHITE ALBUM:The Beatles' 1968 self-titled album had most of its songs written in the spring of that year when the band were at a Transcendental Meditation course in Rishikesh, India. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr said: "When it came to the White Album, I loved the White Album because it wasn't really mentioned, but we knew we wanna be a band again. I love The White Album." Specifically, Ringo loved the energy in the studio."I feel the same as Ringo does about this music, except that we get to perform this music live in concert,” said Benjamin J. McClara, Beatles Guitar Project Artistic Director.“This is my all-time favorite Beatles Record to perform live in concert. The audience always has a blast hearing a full professional orchestra play this album with our amazing guest vocalists. Adding the digital video component in the background makes our experience totally unique and a night our audience won't forget!”# # #

