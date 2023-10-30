IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE:
IBM ) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable December 9, 2023 to stockholders of record November 10, 2023.
With the payment of the December 9, 2023 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.
