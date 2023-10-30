Ascend Capital Group And Taylor Hospitality Acquire The Hotel Weyanoke

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Farmville, Virginia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville, Virginia, has been acquired by Ascend Capital Group in partnership with Taylor Hospitality. The Ascend Capital Group is an Investment Banking company with a people-first engagement process providing an unmatched experience for all partners. As of August 9, 2023, Taylor Hospitality will provide full service hotel management for the Weyanoke and full food and beverage management for the Taproot Tavern, Effingham's, and Catbird dining establishments.

Hotel Weyanoke was built in 1925 and has been welcoming people from all walks of life ever since. Located in the University town of Farmville, Virginia, guests can enjoy 24-hour front desk service, complimentary continental breakfast, onsite restaurants and the only rooftop-bar in Farmville, access to Longwood University's fitness center, and more. With a highly experienced hospitality team and modern amenities, guests enjoy a 4-star experience in a quil town.

Hotel Weyanoke is at the center of the town's history, with easy access to state parks, and adjacent to Longwood University and close to Hampton Sydney College. It is also conveniently situated between larger Virginia cities Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Richmond. Guests can spend busy days in the cities and then return to the hotel and enjoy an exceptional dining experience onsite.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ascend Capital Group, as we embark on the acquisition of the esteemed Hotel Weyanoke. Since its magnificent Grand Opening in 2019, we have closely followed the progress of this uniquely beautiful boutique hotel. It stands apart as one of Virginia's most precious hospitality gems, and we feel privileged to be its stewards. Our deep love for Farmville and its countless offerings fuels our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to all our valued guests. With our team of dedicated hospitality professionals at the helm, we are poised to create unforgettable moments at this remarkable property," stated Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Hospitality.

General Manager of the Weyanoke, Nick Gonzales shared,“We are excited to welcome Taylor Hospitality to Farmville, Virginia and even more excited for the Weyanoke's full potential under their leadership.” He continued,“Taylor Hospitality has plans to invest in the future of the Weyanoke by helping to expand upon our dedication to hospitality. We strive to exceed all expectations and allow our collection of restaurants to offer an even greater selection of culinary delights that make us the number one destination in the area.”

Based in Waynesboro, VA, Taylor Hospitality, an Up To Par Management company, is a proven hospitality management / consulting firm with over 100 years of combined experience successfully operating hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars.

For more information on Ascend Capital Group, visit

For more information on Hotel Weyanoke, visit



##########

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit

Attachments



Hotel Weyanoke King Suite Dining / Lounge Area



Taylor Hospitality Website Hotel Weyanoke Website





Hotel Weyanoke Hotel Weyanoke is located in Downtown Historic Farmville and is home to 3 dining establishments. King Suite Dining / Lounge Area Hotel Weyanoke has several different room options to meet the needs of any guest. This King Suite Ba... Tags Virginia Hotels Boutique Hotels Travel to Virginia Related Links