Corporate Sponsors Support NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2023

National Veteran Matchmaking Conference general registration will close on October 31, 2023, at midnight EST.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference aims to bring together professionals and Veteran businesses; providing procurement opportunities.The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is eagerly preparing for its most significant yearly National Event, set to unite corporations and veterans from across the nation for the most extensive certified Supplier-Veteran Business matchmaking occasion. NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference 2023 is focused on assembling Supplier Diversity professionals and Veteran-owned businesses in a physical setting, fostering procurement prospects, cultivating business connections, and offering educational opportunities.The NVBDC Veteran Matchmaking Conference, sponsored by a coalition of corporate members such as Adient, Ally Construction, Altria, Amazon, Apple, Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Consumers Energy, CVS, Dow, DTE, East Bay Municipal Utility District, IPS Packaging, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Raytheon, State Compensation Insurance Fund, Stellantis, Sun Beamtory, and Verizon is set to commence. The conference kicks off with 'Vets-Night Out' on the inaugural evening, creating a casual setting where veterans and supplier diversity professionals can mingle over drinks and food, fostering networking opportunities.Dedicated to honoring and celebrating veterans, NVBDC's National Veteran Matchmaking Conference, detailed in the agenda, will include diverse elements such as 1:1 Matchmaking, insights from expert panelists representing supplier diversity professionals and veterans, 'Vets-Night Out,' and special speakers Mr. Donald“Don” R. Cravins, Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development, and LTC (Ret) Scott Mann.Register soon; general registration will close on October 31st, 2023 at midnight EST.For more information on how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB . Please visit our website: or contact us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable business certifying authority.Additional information about NVBDC can be found at

