CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results And Announces A Cash Distribution Of $1.55

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP ("CVR Partners" or the"Partnership") (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN") solution fertilizer products, today announced net income of $1 million, or 7 cents per common unit, on net sales of $131 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $20 million, or $1.87 per common unit, on net sales of $156 million for the third quarter of 2022. EBITDA was $32 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to EBITDA of $10 million for the third quarter of 2022.



“CVR Partners posted solid operating results for the 2023 third quarter driven by safe, reliable operations with a combined ammonia production rate of 99 percent,” said Mark Pytosh, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Partners' general partner.“Harvest is nearly complete and demand for fall ammonia application has been strong.

“Nitrogen fertilizer prices reset this summer and we have seen rising prices into the fourth quarter,” Pytosh said.“With attractive farmer economics, we expect nitrogen fertilizer demand to be strong through the end of 2023 and into the spring of 2024.”

Consolidated Operations

CVR Partners' fertilizer facilities produced a combined 217,000 tons of ammonia during the third quarter of 2023, of which 68,000 net tons were available for sale while the rest was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 358,000 tons of UAN. In the third quarter of 2022, the fertilizer facilities produced 114,000 tons of ammonia, of which 36,000 net tons were available for sale while the remainder was upgraded to other fertilizer products, including 184,000 tons of UAN. These increases were due to operating reliability after completing the planned turnarounds at both fertilizer facilities during the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, CVR Partners' average realized gate prices for UAN showed a reduction over the prior year, down 48 percent to $223 per ton, and ammonia was down 56 percent over the prior year to $365 per ton. Average realized gate prices for UAN and ammonia were $433 and $837 per ton, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

Capital Structure

On September 26, 2023, CVR Partners and certain of its subsidiaries entered into Amendment No. 1 to the Credit Agreement (the“ABL Amendment”). The ABL Amendment amended that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of September 30, 2021 (as amended, the“ABL Credit Facility”), to, among other things, (i) increase the aggregate principal amount available under the credit facility by an additional $15.0 million to a total of $50.0 million in the aggregate, with an incremental facility of an additional $15.0 million in the aggregate subject to additional lender commitments and certain other conditions, and (ii) extend the maturity date by an additional four years to September 26, 2028. The proceeds of the ABL Credit Facility may be used to fund working capital, capital expenditures and for other general corporate purposes.

Dist ributions

CVR Partners also announced that on October 30, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Partnership's general partner (the“Board”) declared a third quarter 2023 cash distribution of $1.55 per common unit, which will be paid on November 20, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of November 13, 2023.

CVR Partners is a variable distribution master limited partnership. As a result, its distributions, if any, will vary from quarter to quarter due to several factors, including, but not limited to, its operating performance, fluctuations in the prices received for its finished products, maintenance capital expenditures, use of cash and cash reserves deemed necessary or appropriate by the Board.

Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CVR Partners previously announced that it will host its third quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, October 31, at 11 a.m. Eastern. The Earnings Conference Call may also include discussion of the Partnership's developments, forward-looking information and other material information about business and financial matters.

Qualified Notice

This release serves as a qualified notice to nominees and brokers as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that 100 percent of CVR Partners' distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CVR Partners' distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners' Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners' East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 950 ton-per-day UAN unit.

