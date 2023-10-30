Legacy PAC Endorses Elizabeth Helgelien For Congress 2024 (NV3)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Helgelien Legacy PAC endorsement

Elizabeth Helgelien with Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founding partner in Mar-A-Lago

Legacy PAC has issued an endorsement of Elizabeth Helgelien for congress in Nevada's 3rd district, announced Jared Craig President of Legacy PAC

- Attorney Jared Craig President Legacy PACLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Legacy PACElizabeth Helgelien , a candidate for congress in Nevada's 3rd district has been endorsed by the political action committee Legacy PAC.Elizabeth Helgelien earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Corban University in Salem, OR. She is a member of Psi Chi, the International honor society in psychology.Elizabeth Helgelien is a former State Senator and the youngest female State Senator in the history of Nevada. During her time at the NV legislature, Elizabeth served on the Senate Revenue committee, the Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy committee, as well as the Senate Transportation committee.Elizabeth Helgelien is a proven conservative who brings common sense to government. Her bulletproof conservative record on the issues earned her a rare 100% American Conservative Union rating. She earned an NRA A-rating in 2011 AND 2018 said Jared Craig.Legacy PAC is a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.In other Legacy PAC News :Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots.Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates.Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.

