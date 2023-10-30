Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.31 per share, payable on December 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.
# # #
About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) ( ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.93 billion in 2022.
# # #
Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326
Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439
Tags Advertising Communications Marketing Media Public Relations
MENAFN30102023004107003653ID1107338125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.