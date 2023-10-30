Brandon Hall Grouptm Launches Study On The Future Of Work

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall GroupTM, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on Friday,October 27, to understand how HR teams are preparing their organizations for what will be an unprecedented level of change.

“The future of work is here. This survey explores how leading organizations are reshaping HR strategies across key areas like DEI, leadership development, talent management, and AI implementation to prepare for an unprecedented pace of change,” said Marie Barnes, Principal Analyst for Brandon Hall GroupTM.

This research examines how organizations are prioritizing their HR initiatives in:

. DEI. Leadership Development

. Talent Management

. Learning and Development

. Talent Acquisition

. Core HR and Workforce Management

. AI applications in HR

“The future of work is being shaped by massive disruptions such as a VUCA business climate, AI adoption, hybrid models and a diversifying workforce. These dramatic shifts require HR teams to rethink their people strategies,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall GroupTM.“This survey examines how leading organizations are prioritizing initiatives across key HR areas to prepare for the new world of work. Results will provide insight for HR leaders on ways to evolve their functions for the future.”

Respondents will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launches, and immediate download access to the Brandon Hall GroupTM report, Enabling Leaders to Play a Pivotal Role in Retaining Talent.

The quantitative research will be complemented by qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools - such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks - to help organizations make the business case for new approaches to developing leaders.

About Brandon Hall GroupTM:

Brandon Hall GroupTM is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall GroupTM to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards®program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the“Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

