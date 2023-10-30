The Amalfi Foundation Begins Recruitment On The 2024 Winter Student Leadership Accelerator Class

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Amalfi Foundation begins recruitment on its next 2024 Winter Student Leadership Accelerator Program Candidate Class

AGOURA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Amalfi Foundation recently began recruitment of its next group of high-school leaders to participate in the Winter 2024 Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program. The Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program, is the leading philanthropic youth leadership and fundraising program for high school students and emerging young leaders in Southern California. Throughout the program, high-school students will learn what it means to give back by learning about the mission and initiatives of the Amalfi Foundation, while participating in a 10-week personal development, leadership skills, and business course. Module curriculum consists of topics such as, building and leading a team, crafting a mission statement, setting KPIs and Team Goals, and the creation & execution of marketing plans.

The Winter 2024 Program runs from November 6th, 2023 - February 24, 2024. Candidates in this program partake in a 10-week leadership training period through 5 modules of curriculum which covers items from Leadership Development, Business Basics, Networking Skills, and how to Build and Utilize a LinkedIn. On January 16, 2024 - February 24, 2024, Candidates will compete in the 6-week fundraising competition to raise money for the mission of The Amalfi Foundation and their respective campaigns.

The previous 2023 Summer Program ran with 16 candidate teams. Based on current recruitment numbers as of October 30, 2023, the 2024 Winter Program will have approximately 30 - 45 Candidate Teams.

“Through this upcoming SLA Program, we aim to provide a clear path for hands-on-leadership training for local high school students with a philanthropic mindset,” said Kolin Jones , President & CEO of the Amalfi Foundation,“The SLA Program was created to allow high school students to put their business skills to the test in an outside-the-classroom setting, while ensuring there was a clear give back component.”

Applications for the upcoming 2024 Winter SLA Program are still active, with the application link on the AmalfiFoundation website.

About The Amalfi Foundation:

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its own in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit . To apply to the upcoming Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6-months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania and support the Maasai Tribe. Currently the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secured education.

