Readers Shared Their Hearts Out Regarding Judith Vander Wege's Songs & Poems From A Yielded Heart

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Judith Vander Wege is among the acclaimed authors producing books with inspirational genres under the publication of PageTurner Press and Media. A Pacific Book Review by Ella Vincent details that Judith Vander Wege“writes about how poetry itself can heal people and help people express themselves.” Indeed, Judith Vander Wege herself interprets poems as“the strivings of the soul.” They express the inexpressible, understand the hurts, find a way of coping, and make our spirits whole.Judith Vander Wege's means for coping with the emotional storms of life has turned into a book. Songs & Poems from a Yielded Heart is a compilation of the poems and worship songs that are her prayers whenever those emotional storms make their landfall. Aside from making her feel better from the distress, she also gained a more intimate relationship with God in writing these prayer poems and songs.Luwi Nyakansaila described Songs & Poems from a Yielded Heart in a Readers' Favorite book review as“a refreshing book with a lovely message.” It is“a book that all believers will appreciate both for its message and the wonderful way Judith Vander Wege conveys it,” added by Astrid Iustulin.In another Readers' Favorite book review by Edith Wairimu, Songs & Poems from a Yielded Heart is seen as“an expressive, hope-filled collection with messages that can be appreciated at any phase of life.” It was, in fact, captured by Ella Vincent in her Pacific Book Review who stated that“Judith Vander Wege has written a book which will be close to the hearts of many readers.”“The poems and songs tell the story of how God continuously loves us and reminds us to thank Him for His welcoming and forgiving nature,” Luwi Nyakansaila claimed in his Readers' Favorite book review.“The poems and songs show the author's devotion to God through trials and noting God's wonder even in nature,” Ella Vincent added.“The work includes many relatable experiences of sadness and joy and offers an inspiring and uplifting perspective of such events. Each piece is thoughtfully composed and can be used for praise in a personal setting or larger group,” Edith Wairimu elaborated.Unquestionably,“Songs & Poems from a Yielded Heart by Judith Vander Wege is a beautiful and encouraging collection that inspires hope during challenging times,” as Edith Wairimu commended. With this book that successfully serves its purpose, you can't miss grabbing its paperback and e-book copies that are available at .

