LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights



Total deposits grew $6.9 million, or 2.66% annualized during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total deposits grew $95.0 million, or 13.42% annualized, including $17.6 million in growth in noninterest-bearing deposit, representing 12.23% annualized. Estimated uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized public funds and affiliate company accounts, totaled $398.6 million, or 37.8% of total deposits as of September 30, 2023, compared with $378.7 million, or 36.7% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023.

Total loans grew $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, representing a 3.84% annualized growth rate, driven primarily by commercial and industrial loan activity. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, total loans grew $51.0 million or 7.35% annualized.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.4 million, compared to $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin expanded slightly from 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023 to 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in average yield on loans outpacing the increase in cost of funds.

The Company recorded a $349 thousand negative provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023, resulting in an allowance for credit losses of $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, determined in accordance with the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard. The negative provision for credit losses was primarily driven by improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period. On October 13, 2023, the Company and Partners Bancorp ("Partners") announced the receipt of FDIC and state regulatory approvals for the pending merger of equals, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other customary closing conditions.

"This quarter's core results demonstrate progress in our efforts to position the Company in response to the external environment for continued growth and performance, including stabilization in net interest margin and excellent credit quality," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer. "With the anticipated closing of the merger with Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter, we continue to place an emphasis on initiatives to support a strong balance sheet and core earnings as our teams seek to provide clients with the highest level of service to meet their needs."

Income Statement

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.4 million compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.81% for the second quarter of 2023.

The increase in net interest margin for the current quarter was primarily due to the higher average yield on interest earning assets, which outpaced the increase in the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. The overall yield and rate increases were driven by the multiple federal funds rate increases that occurred over the preceding twelve months, coupled with competition for deposits in the market. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 13 basis points over the prior quarter, primarily due to the increase in the average yield on loans of 13 basis points to 5.33% during the third quarter.

The increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets was partially offset by a 6 basis points increase in the cost of funds to 2.35%.

Company's core deposit generation strategies continue to yield positive results, including 88 net new checking accounts opened during the third quarter of 2023 for a total of $17.5 million in new deposits.

Additionally, further momentum in executing the Company's strategies to service the needs of professional services firms resulted in 73 new accounts opened during the quarter, which are generally expected to fund over the course of the fourth quarter.



Noninterest income remained consistent quarter over quarter at $880 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $886 thousand in income for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in gain on sale of loans, offset by a gain related to the settlement of a legal matter.

expense for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $8.0 million compared to $7.8 million

for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding one time charges relating to the pending merger with Partners of $777 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $315 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $284 thousand to $7.2 million1 in the third quarter, impacted primarily by a decrease in recognized external fraud losses.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $1.26 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2023 and $1.16 billion at December 31, 2022.

Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.04 billion and $969.0 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $1.03 billion and $959.3 million, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and $946.8 million and $923.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2022.



Total loans increased $9.4 million from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023, or 3.84% annualized, with the average commercial loan commitment originated during the third quarter of 2023 totaling approximately $565 thousand with an average outstanding balance of $306

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $68.0 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $123.2 million at June 30, 2023, while increasing compared to the $30.0 million balance at December 31, 2022.

In addition to loan growth, this change was primarily a result of the Company decreasing alternative funding by approximately $45.0 million in the third quarter.

Deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $1.042 billion, an increase of $6.9 million compared to $1.035 billion at June 30, 2023.

Average deposits decreased by $12.2 million during the current quarter, driven by a $33.8 million decrease in average time deposits from $299.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $265.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, as the Company allowed certain higher cost deposits to mature.

This decline was offset by increases in average interest-bearing demand and money market deposits as average noninterest-bearing deposits remained flat.

Shareholders' equity decreased slightly from $142.5 million at June 30, 2023 to $141.4 million at September 30, 2023.

The decrease was primarily attributed to a $1.2 million increase in other comprehensive loss resulting from changes in the interest rate environment.



Asset Quality

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses, calculated under the CECL model, of $349 thousand, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $493 thousand in the second quarter.

The negative provision for credit losses included the impact

of improvements in external forecast indexes, as well as $12 thousand in net recoveries, offset by loan growth in the period.



Asset quality metrics remain strong. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's non-performing assets were $3.0 million, representing 0.24% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 excluded purchased with credit deterioration ("PCD") loans with a balance of $2.1 million.

Loans 30-89 days past due at September 30, 2023 were $1.8 million, representing 0.18% of total loans.



The allowance for credit losses-loans was $10.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the allowance for credit losses-loans of $10.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets was 336.85% at September 30, 2023, compared to 358.12% at June 30, 2023.



Capital

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2023. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.92% and 12.37%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 12.88% and 12.29%, respectively, at June 30, 2023 and 12.89% and 12.41%, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 8.58%1 at September 30, 2023.

ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.

LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers and .

LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit linkbancorp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to the proposed merger with Partners; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



