Bodylase Voted Raleigh's Best Med Spa For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyLase® Med Spa has been named the best Med Spa in the Triangle by the News & Observer for the second year in a row. This recognition comes as BodyLase is celebrating 21 years in business as a local, woman-led business since 2002.

"At BodyLase, we are passionate about helping our clients look and feel amazing," said Karen Albright, BodyLase CEO. "We are thrilled to have won this award for a second year in a row. It means the world to us that our clients love us and trust us with their aesthetic goals."

BodyLase offers a variety of medical spa treatments that are customized to suit each client's unique goals. Our providers are experts in body contouring, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, addressing the signs of aging, plumping lips, laser hair removal, and so much more.

"Our clients are our inspiration," Albright added. "We love seeing the transformations and the confidence they gain from our treatments. Our extensively-trained professionals have over 164 years of combined experience, which enables us to blend science and art to create stunning, natural-looking results. We aim to make every visit a 5-star experience."

About BodyLase

BodyLase was founded in 2002 by Karen Albright as the first stand-alone med spa in the Triangle. From humble beginnings, BodyLase has grown to include two beautiful spa locations that offer state-of-the-art and results-driven treatments. Services include Laser Hair Removal, Botox, Juvederm collection of fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, IPL Photofacial, Hydrafacial, Morpheus 8, Fraxel skin rejuvenation and more.

BodyLase is also proud to be a Top 200 Allergan provider (the makers of BOTOX®, Juvederm, CoolSculpting, and more), a Top 25 Morpheus8 provider in the Carolinas, and a Black Diamond provider with Hydrafacial.

BodyLase has two spa locations to serve the Triangle, including:

BodyLase Raleigh 6531 Creedmoor Rd, Ste 102, Raleigh, NC, 27613, 919-954-2288

BodyLase Cary: 302 Colonades Way, Suite 205, Cary, NC 27518, 919-851-8989

SOURCE BodyLase